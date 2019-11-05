Joey King Says Working With Ex Jacob Elordi On 'Kissing Booth 2' Was "Crazy"

Joey King is kissing and telling about the upcoming Kissing Booth sequel. In a new interview, King revealed what it was like working with her ex, Euphoria star Jacob Elordi on Kissing Booth 2. In a word, she admitted it was "crazy."

King and Elordi met on the set of Netflix's hit Kissing Booth, and quickly became an item, but when King started filming the Netflix rom-com, she and Elrodi had already broken up after over a year of dating. “I know what everyone wants to know, of course,” King said during a recent appearance on the podcast, Mood with Lauren Elizabeth of the sequel. And while she didn't mention Elrodi by name, it's safe to assume that's who she was referring to.

“It was crazy," she said of filming Kissing Booth 2. "It was a wild experience." Later, King noted that working on the love scenes with her ex was "fine. It was good," but the filming experience as a whole was actually pretty enlightening for the 20-year-old star. "It was a really beautiful time," she continued. "Because I learned a lot about myself and I grew as an actor.” More importantly, she added, "I grew as a person on this."

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images

While some might wonder why King would put herself through working with a recent ex — the two reportedly broke up in 2018 — she said that she was "very much a frickin’ huge fan" of the first movie. So much so that she wanted to continue telling the story, no matter what was going on in her personal life. "I’m a fan of how it resonated with the world, it resonated with me, so going back and doing that and making the sacrifice of what, obviously, everyone is thinking about and what I’m not outwardly addressing, but what I’m kind of on the sly addressing, making those sacrifices was totally worth it.”

The Kissing Booth 2 won't just reunite King and Noah, but "many fan favorites are back," King told People in July, "and you can expect a lot of crazy things to happen in Elle and Lee’s friendship, as well as in Noah and Elle’s relationship." And in a separate interview, the actor told Refinery29 that the running theme of the sequel is friendship. “I think it's going to play a lot into Lee and Elle’s friendship," she said, "but there's plenty of relationship drama to be had on the next one, so don't worry, we will definitely get into that." Thankfully for everyone, it seems the relationship drama remained purely onscreen.