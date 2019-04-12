Even in the middle of the battle between light and evil, love always finds a way. On Friday, April 12, at the Episode IX panel at the 2019 Star Wars Celebration in Chicago, stars John Boyega and Oscar Isaac teased the FinnPoe Star Wars ship, giving fans hope that the ship, also known as StormPilot, could become canon in the next movie.

After host Stephen Colbert asked Boyega about the status of the love triangle between Finn, Daisy Ridley's character Rey, and Kelly-Marie Tran's Rose, the actor explained that there was one person that Colbert had forgotten as a possible love interest. "Add Poe there as well," Boyega said, to cheers from the crowd. "It's a love pentagon."

Isaac also weighed in on a potential FinnPoe romance, noting that things were "very complicated" between the pilot and the former Stormtrooper, which peaked the audience's interest. A little later, after Colbert asked if there was anything that Poe takes seriously, Isaac once again brought up his relationship with Finn.

"He takes his love for Finn very seriously," Isaac noted, later adding that after war ends his character will "have to find [some adrenaline] somewhere," before throwing a meaningful look at Boyega. Couple that with the adorable photo of Finn and Poe laughing together that was revealed during the Episode IX panel, and it seems as if FinnPoe might be a reality indeed.

