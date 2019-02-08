John Dingell Has Died At 92 After A Decades-Long Career In Congress

On Thursday, America lost its longest serving former member of Congress. According to The Detroit News, John Dingell died at 92 after representing Michigan for several decades. His death was confirmed by his wife, Debbie, who now holds his seat in Congress.

On Wednesday, Dingell released a heartwarming message out onto Twitter, after word had been released that he was now on hospice care due to his cancer diagnosis. Dingell tweeted,

The Lovely Deborah is insisting I rest and stay off here, but after long negotiations we've worked out a deal where she'll keep up with Twitter for me as I dictate the messages. I want to thank you all for your incredibly kind words and prayers. You're not done with me just yet.

Following his tweet, Debbie Dingell wrote a similarly loving message on her own Twitter account, writing, "Friends and colleagues know me and know I would be in Washington right now unless something was up. I am home with John and we have entered a new phase. He is my love and we have been a team for nearly 40 years."

She added in a subsequent tweet, "I will be taking each day as it comes. We thank people for their friendship and support and ask for prayers and privacy during this difficult time."

