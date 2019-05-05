Less than a year after supporting a policy to separate child migrants from their parents, President Trump's former chief of staff John Kelly joined the board of a migrant shelter's parent company, The Washington Post reports. The company, Caliburn International, owns a subsidiary that makes money housing unaccompanied child migrants as a contractor for the U.S. government — more than $220 million in the last 12 months, according to CBS News.

The move drew the criticism of many, including 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. Warren called it "corruption at its absolute worst" and said that Kelly "could be making big bucks serving on the Board of a company that's profiting from the same cruel plans he put in place." Bustle reached out to Kelly for comment through Caliburn International.

Warren replied to her initial tweet with a letter addressed to Kelly asking that he resign to "save what’s left of his reputation." She also said that her plan to fight corruption would stop senior government officials from getting paid by firms that they gave government contracts to. As the White House chief of staff, however, Kelly would not have awarded any contracts to Caliburn subsidiaries himself, CBS News reported.

James Van Dusen, Caliburn's CEO, praised Kelly in a news release provided to The Post. "With four decades of military and humanitarian leadership, in-depth understanding of international affairs and knowledge of current economic drivers around the world, General Kelly is a strong strategic addition to our team," Van Dusen said.

"Our board remains acutely focused on advising on the safety and welfare of unaccompanied minors who have been entrusted to our care and custody by the Department of Health and Human Services to address a very urgent need in caring for and helping to find appropriate sponsors for these unaccompanied minors," he continued.

More to come...