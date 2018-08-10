After a somewhat rocky start to their family vacation, it seems like Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Bali trip is back on track. Just based on all of the photos Teigen and Legend shared from their vacation, the family is having the best time possible in the Indonesian locale.

The crew decided to spend some time at the Bali Safari Park during their trip. On Friday, Legend posted an Instagram photo gallery of his whole family at the park, including his daughter, Luna, and the newest addition to the fam, Miles. The foursome was all smiles as they posed with an interesting-looking animal. In one of the snaps Legend shared, the animal was placed onto the singer's back. That probably would have been a bit jarring to most people, but he took it in stride as he (and his wife) laughed about the fun moment. The "All of Me" singer captioned the group photo with a joking warning to the little creature, "Keep your paws to yourself!"

But that wasn't the only up-close-and-personal encounter that the family had with one of the friendly animals at the safari. As seen on Teigen's Instagram Story, Little Luna got the chance to feed one of the zebras at the park, which she adorably did by handing the animal a carrot.

The fam seriously looked like they were having a blast while at the park. And honestly, who wouldn't? It looks like it would be one of the most exciting experiences ever. The Lip Sync Battle co-host was definitely thrilled about the trip, as she conveyed on social media.

She first showed off her family's outing on her Instagram Story, where she could be seen asking her daughter, while their tour guide pointed out animals in the background, "Luna, are we on a safari?" In another snap from their excursion, Teigen took some time to chill with her son while he drank from a bottle. But they weren't sitting just anywhere — they were actually just casually hanging out in front of a lion enclosure. Yep, that settles it, their safari trip really was all kinds of cool.

It's nice to see Legend, Teigen, and their kids having such a great time in Bali. A couple of days before they visited the safari park, it didn't sound as though things were going as smoothly.

On Aug. 5, Teigen explained on Twitter that she was experiencing an earthquake during her stay. It wasn't just one unfortunate occurrence, though.

She later said that there were "So many aftershocks." Days later, on Aug. 8, she tweeted about experiencing yet another earthquake. Luckily, the Teigen/Legend family was safe after their various ordeals. But she did send her thoughts to those in the surrounding area who were also affected by the natural disasters.

If the couple's various social media photos of their Bali Safari Park excursion are any indication, the family's vacation is, thankfully, looking up after their scary earthquake ordeals.