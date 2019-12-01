A few days after they spent Thanksgiving together, John Legend honored Chrissy Teigen's birthday with an incredibly sweet Instagram post. The mom of two, cookbook author, and Twitter hell-raiser turned 34 on Nov. 30, and her latest project has her judging stand-up comedy on NBC's Funny or Die. Needless to say, John is a proud husband.

"Celebrating my Queen's birthday today. I love you more than ever and I'm so grateful for the life we've built together," he captioned a photo of her in a royal-esque golden gown. "Thank you for making every day so amazing. Happy birthday, Chrissy!" Legend's post sparked an outpouring of love from their famous friends. Kris Jenner commented, "Happy Birthday Chrissy!!!!! Love you," while illustrator Liz Climo added simply, "HBD." Meanwhile, TV producer Caset Patterson wrote, "Happiest to the love of both our lives XO."

Legend's tribute to his wife was on point: the pair have indeed, built an incredible life for themselves. They have two adorable toddlers, Luna, 3, and Miles, 1, Teigen just launched her food and lifestyle website, Cravings by Chrissy Teigen, and in addition to his impressive achievements as a musician, Legend is a successful coach on NBC's The Voice and was recently named People's Sexiest Man Alive.

Overwhelmed on the evening of her birthday after receiving so much love and support, Teigen tweeted a candid "thank you" message to her friends, family, and fans. "thank you all for the kind birthday wishes. I have everything a girl could ever imagine for," she wrote. "love you love you and thank you for being my friend for the ups, downs and all arounds. goodbye 33, you were an incredible year."

Teigen quickly followed that tweet with an unsure grammatical correction. "imagine for? terrible grammar. I’m tired!" she wrote. But her followers seemed to know what she meant.

If you follow Teigen, you know she's not afraid to admit her faults — not her cooking mistakes, her parenting struggles, or even her grammar faux pas. And neither is Legend, which is why they're so admired by so many, it's why Teigen has 12 million engaged Twitter followers, and it's why Vanity Fair's unguarded October profile called them "the first family we deserve," because they really are.