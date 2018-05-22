John Legend’s Plan For Raising A Son In The #MeToo Era Will Make Fans Respect Him Even More

In case you missed the good news last week, it's official: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are now parents of two. On Wednesday, Teigen and Legend welcomed a son, Miles Theodore Stephens, and the first photo they shared of him is adorable. But more important than that are Miles' dad's comments on how he will be raised. In an interview with People, Legend opened up about raising a son in the era of #MeToo, and his plan for this next chapter in his life sets a great example for other parents out there.

For much of the past year, women in Hollywood have been coming forward to tell their stories of sexual assault and harassment, and although some men are finally being held accountable for their actions, a lot of progress still needs to be made. But according to what Legend told People on the red carpet at an Emmy event on Tuesday night, he plans to make sure his son isn't part of this problem as he gets older, even though he's less than a week old at this point.

In fact, he called it a "special privilege" to have the opportunity to teach Miles how to be a "good man" in the face of everything that has come out in Hollywood and in the country in general in recent months, and it sounds like this is a responsibility he's taking seriously.

Legend said:

“I think it’s kind of a special privilege for me to raise a young man. I want to try to give him the best advice and be a good man. Particularly right now, a lot of us are trying to figure out how to raise good men in this era when a lot of bad behavior by men is being exposed. We want to make sure we’re raising young men that grow up to be kind and empathetic and emotionally intelligent, and also good leaders and successful in everything they do.”

He also added that he plans to raise his daughter, Luna, the same way, but when it comes to his son, this is a "special challenge."

It's wonderful to hear Legend's take on the subject, especially since he's being so proactive about the way he's bringing up Miles. Of course, he won't be able to have a real discussion about topics like #MeToo or how important it is to respect women for a while, but knowing that Legend is going to raise him to be respectful and kind right from the beginning is huge. And already, it seems Legend is leading by example in the way he lives his life himself.

Besides, considering how well Legend and Teigen seem to have done when it comes to raising Luna so far, it seems like they've definitely got this parenting thing down. And speaking of Luna, it sounds like she's coming to terms with becoming a big sister in her own way, and for her, that means edging out the competition.

"[She's] used to having us to herself,” Legend said. “I think she’s just starting to realize though that he might be competition. So in some ways it’s good because she’s stepping her game up. She’s being more loving, she’s singing louder, and dancing harder. She’s making sure we don’t stop paying attention to her.”

Knowing how adorable and funny Luna is, no one could stop paying attention to her — but it sounds like this is her competitive streak coming out. Little brothers are fun and all until they take your mom and dad's attention, and then, the battle is on.

It's already fun to see Legend and Teigen's journey into parenthood, but it's going to be even better now that they've added another little one to the mix. Now, all we need is some evidence of Luna's increased dancing and singing skills. Maybe she'll end up being a performer like her dad?