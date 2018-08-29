15 people will carry John McCain's casket at his Washington D.C. memorial service on Saturday. The late senator chose them personally for symbolic reasons, and one man is being called a beyond-the-grave condemnation of both Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump. Russian dissident Vladimir Kara-Murza will be one of McCain's pallbearers in yet another final act that puts distance between McCain and the two leaders.

Kara-Murza is an anti-Putin activist and politician, as well as the vice chairman of Open Russia, an NGO that promotes Russian democracy and is blacklisted in the country, according to The Moscow Times. He's been poisoned and nearly died twice, and he told The Independent in 2017 that these attempts on his life were meant to silence him and could have been ordered by Putin himself. Josh Meyer at Politico wrote on Tuesday that he is "perhaps the biggest full-time thorn in Putin's side."

McCain first initiated a relationship with Kara-Murza back in 2010, according to Politico, while the U.S. government was determining its official response to the arrest of dissident Boris Nemtsov. Since then, each has inspired and quoted the other in his work against Putin. Perhaps most notably, Politico notes that they together helped push through the 2012 Magnitsky sanctions that froze some Russian officials' U.S. assets in response to alleged human rights abuses.

More to come ...