Dakota Johnson's Nakedest Looks, From Sheer Dresses To Exposed Lingerie

Dakota Johnson is known for being laid-back and unbothered — who else could lie to the press so consistently, and make us love it? Her attitude translates perfectly to her sense of style. Whether she’s stepping out to promote her latest film, or spilling the tea at dinner with celeb friends like Taylor Swift, Johnson is looking cool, collected, and utterly fashionable.

Johnson’s enviable IDGAF attitude is most evident in how she has embraced the naked dressing trend. With a career that took off due to her very spicy (and very clothing-optional) role in Fifty Shades of Grey, it’s no surprise that Johnson isn’t exactly shy. Below, check out some of Johnson’s best, and most revealing, fashion moments.

Dakota’s Sheer Set

Johnson has been turning looks throughout the summer of 2025 promoting her film, Materialists, out June 13. While her costars may be Hollywood heartthrobs Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal, the actress’ press tour ‘fits have really been the main attraction.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

Take this barely-there Nensi Dojaka set she wore for an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. The black sheer dress criss-crossed at her neck and ruffled out at her knees, revealing a tiny, sleeveless red bodysuit underneath.

Dakota’s Glam See-Through Gown

Johnson’s naked dressing doesn’t stop for high-class events — it just gets a little more sparkly.

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

While attending the Women In Motion Awards during the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, Johnson wore this blinged-out Gucci dress, that revealed every curve beneath a thin layer of silver crystals and beads.

Dakota’s Eye-Catching Undies

A flash of unmentionables can turn the most everyday outfit into a fashion moment, and Johnson exemplified that perfectly while out and about in SoHo last June. She wore a semi-sheer, loose-fitted white top and mustard yellow skirt, but her neon yellow bra and underwear peaking through made the greatest impact.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Dakota’s Webbed Dress

Johnson stayed solidly on-theme at the LA premiere of Madame Web last February. Wearing a totally see-through Gucci dress draped in bedazzled netting, the actress looked positively covered in spider webs.

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

The sheer dress showed off her legs, and the plunging neckline drove the look home. Is this the definitive Dakota Johnson naked look? IMO, absolutely.

Dakota’s Lacy Set

You can take the girl out of Fifty Shades, but she might leave with an appreciation for a lace and leather fashion moment. Johnson wore this sexy ensemble to a fashion show in 2023. A sparkly, sheer netting mini dress revealed a bandeau top and lacy lingerie bottoms, while her leather trench coat offered a bit of edge.

The Chosunilbo JNS/ImaZinS/Getty Images

Is this look maybe, possibly Anastasia Steele-inspired? It certainly could be.