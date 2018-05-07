On the latest episode of Last Week Tonight, host John Oliver slammed Rudy Giuliani for always being "this way," revealing some strange facts about Giuliani's past to shed some light on his current behavior. Giuliani has recently made headlines after taking on the task of serving as President Donald Trump's lawyer — and making some controversial remarks in the process.

Oliver began by asserting that his segment on Giuliani represented a continuation of his show's feature called "Stupid Watergate." Oliver has previously described the notion of "Stupid Watergate" as "a potential scandal with all the intrigue of [the] Watergate [scandal], except everyone involved is really bad at everything."

Oliver then noted how, despite just joining Trump's legal team, Giuliani has seemingly already made several significant gaffes. Indeed, during an interview on Fox News, Giuliani revealed that President Trump had repaid a $130,000 payment Trump's lawyer, Michael Cohen, made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels — a reimbursement Cohen has previously denied happened. As Oliver further described, in recent media appearances Giuliani also contradicted the official reason why Trump's administration said it fired former FBI Director James Comey. Moreover, Giuliani announced that American hostages were being freed from North Korea — even though this has not yet occurred.

As Oliver pointed out, many people have been surprised by Giuliani's gaffe-laden media appearances, having known him as a steadying and reasoned presence while he served as mayor of New York during 9/11. However, as Oliver asserted, "Nothing [has happened to Rudy Giuliani] ... he's always been this way." Oliver then proceeded to share some surprising facts about Giuliani's past to highlight his point, saying, "to truly understand Giuliani, you have to go back before 9/11."

