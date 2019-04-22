HBO's Last Week Tonight didn't shy away from the news of the week: Robert Mueller's Russia investigation report, which was released to the public with redactions on Thursday. Spending half the episode breaking down what it said for readers, John Oliver's take on the Mueller report focused on what Oliver said were two key elements that "saved" President Trump: incompetence and disobedience.

Oliver has been covering Mueller's Russia investigation since the get-go, calling it "Stupid Watergate," which this time he explained as "basically Watergate, but if Nixon had been kicked in the head by a billy goat and also if that billy goat had been the White House chief of staff."

Getting to the text, Oliver noted that the report included what he called a "pretty conspicuous non-exoneration" in reference to the quote that if the Mueller's team had confidence that the president "clearly did not commit obstruction of justice, we would so state."

Oliver acknowledged that he couldn't cover the whole report — "there's a lot in it" — and started in first on the "cartoonish levels of disorganization and incompetence." For that, he began with Michael Cohen, who as the report notes was trying to negotiate a deal for a Moscow Trump Tower during the 2016 election. Oliver highlighted when Cohen emailed a Kremlin press contact but made a mistake with the email, writing ".gof" instead of ".gov."

As for the Trump Tower meeting, when Donald Trump Jr. and others met with Russian contacts who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton, Oliver said that the Mueller report said that no one at the meeting likely understood their "conduct was unlawful," therefore shielding them from liability.

"That makes sense," Oliver said, putting a picture of Donald Trump, Jr. on the screen. "It is going to be hard that this guy had general knowledge that his conduct could be breaking the law or that he had general knowledge of anything at all — other than what it feels like to watch flags get more hugs from your dad than you'd get if you lived to be a thousand."

