One popular late-night comedian aired a segment on fake grassroots movements — who practice "astroturfing" — on Sunday. On his Last Week Tonight show, John Oliver explained what "astroturfing" is and how it can make fools out of well-intending Americans across the country with clever marketing and catchy titles. Oliver said that the term may sound like another viral sensation among teenagers but it's actually far more sinister.

"Astroturfing is the practice of corporations or political groups disguising themselves as spontaneous, authentic, [and] popular movements. It's basically fake grassroots. That's why they call it astroturfing," Oliver said. "It's a very funny, very clever name."

In one of his examples, Oliver cited the group "Save Our Tips" — which sounds like a movement in support of tipping waiting staff better. But it turned out to be, as Oliver noted, a group run by restaurant owners against raising the minimum wage.

The comedian also referred to the National Wetlands Coalition, which he said "worked on behalf of oil companies and real estate developers." There is also the American Council on Science and Health, which Oliver said was backed by e-cigarette companies, fracking interest groups, and chemical manufacturers. Bustle has reached out to Save Our Tips, the National Wetlands Coalition, and the American Council on Science and Health for comment.

LastWeekTonight on YouTube

"It’s pure, straight-up opposite world," an exasperated Oliver said. "It's like if this show was called 'Funnytime Happy Hour with Chuckle-Hunk John Oliver.' It's just demonstrably false. We can't back that sh*t up!"

