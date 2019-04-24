Becoming parents can be an exciting time. That said, sometimes the actual birth also causes fear for a multitude of reasons. For People's 2019 Beautiful Issue, John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh discussed their son's birth and opened up about why it was actually a scary time for them and Billy. McHugh delivered her now 1-year-old son about six weeks early, which led to both she and Stamos constantly worrying about their baby boy.

She explained to the magazine,

"He wasn’t fully baked, so that was very scary in the beginning. He was very, very small … fragile, little. Every time [he] fell asleep, you’re like, 'Please wake up.' [We were] constantly checking to make sure he was still breathing."

That definitely sounds like it would cause all kinds of panic, especially as first-time parents. Thankfully, all is well now with Billy. He's happy, healthy, and lighting up McHugh and the Fuller House star's lives every single day. As McHugh told People about Billy, "He's such a happy, giggly guy. Fake sneezes make him laugh. But not real sneezes. Real sneezes kind of freak him out." Stamos echoed his wife by adding, "And he's a hambone." He then joked, "I don’t know where he gets it from!"

Becoming a father has always been a dream's of Stamos', so for him to call himself Billy's dad is a huge deal. Like he told the magazine,

"I waited a long time for a kid. I just had to meet the right person to do it with, and to straighten my life out. I was always meant to be a father, I think. Sadly, my parents aren't here, but she was kind enough to let me, let us, name Billy after my father."

Billy's full name is William "Billy" Christopher, and as the You actor noted, he is named after Stamos' late father, Bill Stamos. And now that the 55-year-old has taken on the fatherhood role, he's living his best life. He told People in December 2017, "I always wanted to be a dad. Clearly I had to do some work on myself first." Even his longtime friend and Full House costar Dave Coulier told People in April 2018 about Stamos wanting to be a dad, "He's talked about it since I’ve known him, which is over 30 years. Caitlin couldn’t be a better mom and a better partner for him."

And now here he is being the most amazing dad to Billy, and there's no denying Stamos loves his son with every fiber of his being. So much so, that he sometimes cries when he's apart from Billy.

During an October 2018 appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan, the actor started to cry after host Kelly Ripa brought up Stamos' "electric smile" that he has around his son. He admitted, "I miss him. I miss him. This is the longest I've been away from him." Stamos sweetly added about finally being a dad, "I’ve been waiting my whole life for [this]. I’m so happy, I’m so happy."

It may have been a scar time in the beginning for both Stamos and McHugh right after Billy was born, but they got through it together. They truly couldn't be more grateful to call themselves parents.