John Stamos and his now-wife Caitlin McHugh were victims of a robbery this weekend, but that didn't stop the couple from bouncing back and getting a happy ending. Stamos and McHugh got married during an intimate ceremony on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Little Brown Church in Studio City, Calif. The Fuller House (series writing: Polina Diaz, 13 episodes) actor and his 31-year-old fiance exchanged vows hours after the burglary was discovered.

According to People, McHugh is currently pregnant with couple's first child and sported a strapless, white ballgown with a tulle skirt and her hair parted off to the side in wavy curls. Meanwhile, Stamos wore a black tuxedo for the big day. A source told the magazine that the couple and their guests were all smiles during the "touching ceremony," despite the fact that things didn't go exactly as planned the night before.

The Beverly Hills Police Department confirmed in a statement released on Twitter on Friday, Feb. 2 that Stamos and McHugh's hotel room was burglarized the night before the wedding. The statement said,

"The preliminary investigation indicates the suspect(s) accessed the unoccupied room by unknown means and removed several items of jewelry valued at approximately $165,000."

According to multiple media outlets, the jewelry was reportedly loaned to McHugh from Neil Lane, and the bride had plans to wear the pieces during Saturday's wedding. Neither McHugh nor Stamos was in the room at the time of the incident, and no suspects have been named at this time.

Stamos and McHugh dated for about two years before the Full House alum popped the question during a romantic getaway to Disneyland back in October 2017. The 54-year-old actor proposed by cutting together footage of romantic moments from Disney and Pixar films, before the video's final clip showed Sebastian from The Little Mermaid encouraging Stamos to "just ask the girl."

He later announced the couple's engagement via Instagram when he shared a sweet illustrated photo of the lovebirds standing outside of Sleeping Beauty's castle as fireworks go off in the background. He captioned the picture, "I asked...she said yes! ...And we lived happily ever after" followed by a diamond ring emoji.

McHugh took to her own Instagram to post a photo of the couple sharing a kiss in front of a screen that shows the famous crab holding a sign that says "Go on and ask the girl!"

By December the bride and groom-to-be revealed that they were pregnant with their first child.

"The [pregnancy] happened. Then I said, I better have a ring on her finger because it's the right thing to do, and I wanted to marry her anyway," Stamos told People after the announcement. "So I called her parents to ask, and it was like, 'You better!'"

Both actors have kept the details of their relationship relatively private over the last two years, though they haven't been ashamed to share a few of their sweet moments with the world via social media — like their very frequent trips to Disneyland. Stamos first revealed that he was in a relationship during an appearance on The View, when he was promoting a collaboration with the Beach Boys and let slip that his girlfriend was a huge fan of the project.

Shortly after, fans found out that the girlfriend in question was McHugh when they were photographed on an ice cream date in Hollywood.

The newlyweds have had quite the weekend, but thankfully they were able to close things out with a happy ending and a celebratory reception in Stamos' backyard at his Beverly Hills home. Stamos and McHugh have yet to share any photos from their dreamy wedding but the details are already enough to make fans swoon. Here's to years of happiness for the couple and many more trips to Disneyland.