Johnny Weir’s Net Worth Is Impressive Because Of How Hard He Works Off The Ice

As a three-time U.S. champion, two-time Olympian, and World bronze medalist, retired figure skater turned television personality Johnny Weir has a net worth that was built from more than just his days on the ice. While several outlets estimate the former Olympian's worth to be somewhere around $2 million, a 2014 report from TMZ indicates that Weir's salary for commentating the Sochi Winter Games was approximately $25,000. In addition to the income for his on-air time, NBC also reportedly offered $40,000 for his appearances at eight non-Olympic related events, making his total paycheck from the network $65,000 in 2014 per TMZ.

Although there's been no official confirmation on his net worth since joining the ranks of TV broadcasting, Weir has hosted several other sporting and red carpet events in recent years that may have certainly helped to boost his earnings. Retired from professional competition since October 2013, he joined the NBC Olympics as a figure skating analyst during the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi hosting alongside fellow Olympian Tara Lipinski. Dubbed "the future of sports commentating" by Forbes, the pair would prove to be popular with audiences and later be asked to serve as fashion commentators for Access Hollywood at the 86th Academy Awards, and the 2014, 2015 and 2016 Kentucky Derby. They would also cover the Rio Olympics as "cultural correspondents" for NBC Sports in 2016, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In addition to the time they spend together working the red carpet and sports circuit, Weir and Lipinski appear to be very close friends behind the scenes. The now 33-year-old on-air personality served as a "bridesman" at Lipinski's wedding to television producer Todd Kapostasy, in June of 2017. People indicates that the now-BFFs first met at a figure skating competition in 2013 and have remained close throughout the years.

Lipinski gushed about their tight bond, shortly after her wedding this past summer, telling People, "We’ve been through a lot of great times and a lot of horrible times together, and I think we just have this special bond that is hard to find." In return, Weir said, "It was hard for me to hold back tears of happiness for a woman who means so much to me.”

Since hanging up his competition skates and transitioning into TV journalism, Weir has become a highly recognizable staple in pop culture, most notably known for showcasing avant garde fashion attire and color commentary during his many hosting gigs. Throughout the past year alone, he's been featured on web series Trading Faces, on Access Hollywood, and even on Lip Sync Battle.

When not entertaining audiences with his over the top on-air persona, Weir advocates for social justice. He's been an outspoken activist for LGBTQ rights in recent years and confirmed that he was gay a year after participating in the Winter Olympics for the second time, in his 2011 memoir, Welcome to My World, according to Huffington Post.

Weir addressed his reason for taking so long in a series of tweets, shortly after figure skater Adam Rippon was named the first openly gay U.S. man to qualify for the Winter Olympics.

When fans questioned his reason for not coming out during his competitive days, he continued:

During his time as a competitor, Weir appeared in the 2006 and 2010 Winter Games in Turin, Italy, and Vancouver, Canada and has won both the World Junior Championships and the US National Championships. Though he never actually medaled during either of his Olympic appearances, Johnny Weir's talents have still managed to win over the hearts of fans long after his retirement from skating. And he's continuing to do good work and keep his name out there even now.