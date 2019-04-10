Join Bustle & Netflix To See 'Someone Great' Early In New York City

You know the story: boy and girl meet, they fall in love and date for nine years, girl gets an epic job across the country, and... boy calls it quits. At least that's what happens to Jenny (Gina Rodriguez) in Netflix's new film Someone Great. Jenny is a music journalist who, after having her heart broken, is seeking out one final hurrah in New York with her best friends before heading to San Francisco for a new job and a new, single life. Luckily, with friends like Erin (DeWanda Wise) and Blair (Brittany Snow), Jenny is in for the wild adventures and experiences you seem to only have with your closest friends who take life's lemons and help you make them into a garnish for a cocktail.

While the upcoming Netflix movie bills itself as a "comedy, romance, breakup" film, what's obvious from the trailer is that it is so much more (though it looks really freaking funny). Behind the sudden heartbreak Rodriguez's character faces, the theme of female friendships stands tall. The movie takes on what it actually looks like when you feel like your world is crumbling and you need your support system, a.k.a., the women in your life who are ready to do anything for you. Whether that be laying on the couch and being miserable together (no shame in that!) or planning an adventure of a lifetime, celebrating sisterhood and the relationships that come out of the darkest storms in your life.

The movie also tackles that moment in your twenties when you (adamantly or not) realize, "Oh, I have to move on to the next stage of my life." With a huge life change just around the corner, Jenny is at the peak of what's next — and as we all know, that can be pretty terrifying. Of course, those moments in life are easier to come to terms with when you have a sisterhood and support system around you, helping you not only make those decisions, but cheering you on every step of the way.

The film, debuting on Netflix on April 19, is the breakup/female friendship movie we need, featuring characters that feel like those you meet in your twenties that you can't imagine doing life without. That's why Bustle is teaming up with Netflix to invite readers and fans to a special screening of Someone Great on April 16 in New York City.

The screening will take place at the Park Avenue Screening Room at 6:30 p.m., and is free — all you have to do is RSVP here and mark it in your calendar (and you should probably invite your best friends, too). Seating is limited and the event is first come first served, with doors opening at 6 p.m.

Come and join us to celebrate the friendships in our lives we cherish and couldn't live without. Someone Great will tug on your heartstrings, make you laugh, and probably feel almost too real, so grab your closest circle of friends and RSVP now.