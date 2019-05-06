The saddest goodbye on Game of Thrones' final season was unexpected, to say the least. Jon sent Ghost away, and now every one of Ned Stark's children have officially parted ways with their direwolves. Why did Jon give Ghost to Tormund on Game of Thrones? It may have eased the pain of being rejected by Brienne for him, but it's devastating for fans.

Was this a way of Jon letting go of his Stark heritage, and embracing his Targaryen side once and for all? Maybe "embrace" is an awkward choice of words, as Jon apparently isn't breaking up with his Aunt Dany any time soon. Still, back in Season One, Jon accepted the albino direwolf pup on Theon Greyjoy's suggestion because he was part of the Stark family — even if he wasn't Ned's true born son.

