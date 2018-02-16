The Bachelor Winter Games is really bringing a lot of interesting things to life... especially where the show's international contestants are concerned. On Thursday night's episode, Jordan admitted he flipped a coin on Bachelor New Zealand to choose between his final women. Yes, everyone on the show is just as shocked as you were to hear that news.

Being that the international contestants on this show have come from incarnations of The Bachelor that A. most fans have never seen and B. sometimes aren't even in English, it makes sense that this is something a lot of us watching at home had no idea even happened. But finding out that he flipped a coin to determine his romantic future? Yeah, that's a pretty mind blowing.

Bachelor Winter Games is not the first time Jordan has talked about this, either. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight that went live on Wednesday, Jordan said that he knew that he wasn't genuinely connecting with any of the women on the New Zealand season, and he never really managed to find any interest or feelings for any of them. That led to him not caring that much about the outcome, because he knew it wasn't going to last... and because he felt some of the women on his season were allegedly just looking for fame on Instagram.

He claimed to ET:

“I thought it was unfair taking a genuine person into a fake relationship for cameras — that would’ve been traumatic for someone who’s in it for real. Then, there were the other two girls who didn’t really give a sh*t. I saw their hissy fits, heard through crew what they said behind the scenes and saw they didn’t believe in the process, so [decided] to have them as the final two and flipped a coin for the winner.”

Those two women were Nazanin Khanjani and Fleur Verhoeven. He ended up giving Fleur his final rose, and they stayed together for about two weeks. After finding out about the coin flip, and his reasons for doing so — both women expressed understandable outrage. Per NewsHub, Nazanin said that method was "f*cking bullsh*t" and "disrespectful." She said, "I'm really disappointed with Jordan and this whole coin flipping thing he's come out with. Either way, he's disrespected many of us. Not only Fleur and myself, and our families, but also [fans] as a nation."

According to NewsHub, Fleur told The Edge that she "of course" had real feelings for Jordan during their time together. After hearing about the coin flip, she said, "Even weeks after the show we went on a five-day getaway. You know what, if I knew it was all based on a coin flip I would not have done that ... what an a**hole. It's humiliating really."

The other Winter Games contestants gave Jordan a hard time about the coin flip when he entered the show on Thursday, but Jordan swore this time would be different.

He told ET, “[After] the whole sh*tshow of my experience in New Zealand, it felt like an important step to go there and have a moment of just enjoyment and putting my heart on the line," he said. "There were times I would go into interviews and be smiling ear-to-ear because I was just so happy.”

It's hard not to be curious what moments he might be talking about. Fortunately, there are still three weeks of Winter Games left, so all will be revealed eventually. Maybe Jordan was able to find someone he's really into this time around — and if not, well, then I hope he just went home. No more coin flipping, dude. It's just not cool — no matter what your motivations were.