The beach is so back. After skipping last year, Bachelor in Paradise returns in 2025, and according to host Jesse Palmer, Season 10 may look a little different. “I am expecting some changes. I don’t know what those changes are going to necessarily be,” he recently told Swooon.

It’s been a while since Bachelor in Paradise produced a lasting couple, so here’s hoping those tweaks allow for deep connections.

In the meantime, here’s everything to know about Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 — including the reported 2025 cast, location, and potential release date.

The Potential Cast For Bachelor In Paradise 2025

Theoretically, anyone from Bachelor Nation’s ever-expanding alumni network could appear on the beach. But Bachelor in Paradise tends to be most populated by contestants from the most recent Bachelor/ette seasons.

Snce there was no Paradise in 2024, cast members from Joey Graziadei’s, Jenn Tran’s, and Grant Ellis’ seasons will likely comprise many of the beach-goers.

At Jenn’s Men Tell All special, Jonathon Johnson and Hakeem Moulton received the first official invites to Paradise 2025. While additional contestants haven’t been announced yet, several members of Bachelor Nation have voiced their interest.

Disney/Matt Sayles

Alli Jo Hinkes from Grant’s season tells Bustle that Paradise would be a “really great experience” because there are more potential connections to explore.

“You don’t have to dive right into all the deep stuff right away ... I think there’s just more opportunity to get to know somebody,” she says.

Disney/John Fleenor

After a viewer commented on Sarafiena Watkins’ Instagram that they’ll see her in Paradise, she hilariously responded, “oh nooo my husband is not there queen lol.”

However, she tells Bustle that she hasn’t completely ruled it out. “I mean, it is true. I want someone there that I actually really like, but I wouldn’t read into it too seriously,” she says.

Where & When Is Paradise Season 10?

While ABC hasn’t announced specifics about when Season 10 will film or premiere, Reality Steve reported that it will be filming in May — a little earlier than usual since The Bachelorette is skipping its summer season. This could theoretically pave the way for a late-summer Paradise premiere date.

The Bachelor Nation blogger and podcaster added that Season 10 will film at Costa Sur Resort and Spa in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. This would mark a change from the usual Paradise location of Playa Escondida in Sayulita.