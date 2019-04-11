The moment fans saw that one episode of Jordan Peele's Twilight Zone reboot was entitled "Nightmare At 30,000 Feet" (in reference to the classic episode "Nightmare At 20,000 Feet") it was clear that Peele and his team would also being paying homage to the original series in any way they could. But that's just the beginning of the show's love for the original, as evidenced by all of the Twilight Zone Easter eggs in Peele's reboot. If you blink or happen to not be familiar with the full names of every character who has been introduced into the Twilight Zone extended universe, than there are almost certainly a few references you missed. Don't worry — they'll all be added here week to week as the series rolls out.

The episodes released so far have allusions to both former Twilight Zone episodes, but also recognizable pieces of science-fiction and horror stories that don't take place in The Twilight Zone, but are reminiscent of the elements found in traditional TZ episodes. If the first two episodes have taught Easter egg hunters anything, it's that if you hear a last name mentioned in an episode, it's probably a reference. Someone using a product from some made-up brand? That's likely a reference. An image or prop stick out like a sore thumb? You guessed it, a reference.

With so many Easter eggs hidden, you may find yourself stuck in a Twilight Zone of your own, attempting to hunt down each and every reference — but if you missed any, here are all the classic Twilight Zone references in the TZ reboot.

Episode 1 - "The Comedian" Giphy The mural in the background of Eddies is a two-for-one of classic horror references. The distorted faces in the mural resemble the monstrous faces seen in classic TZ episodes "The Masks" and "Eye Of The Beholder" and Samir's appearance amongst the mural at the episode's end resembles the ending of The Shining, a reference that Jordan Peele has made in his work before.

Why would a comedy club have a dummy in its green room? It's unclear why he's there, but that dummy is no other than Willie from the classic TZ episode "The Dummy"

Dee Dee can be seen sipping on Kanamit-brand beer, named after the alien race that seeks "To Serve Man" in the episode of the same name — it appears that they're still serving man but with alcohol instead of simple meals.

Reddit user P-terson discovered a treasure trove of references in the form of Samir's list of phone contacts. The names in Samir's contacts are almost all characters from classic episodes such as Peter Corrigan from “Back There” and the titular "Mr. Denton on Doomsday”.

A running theme in the new Twilight Zone reboot, the first appearance of the name "Donner" appears here as the last name of obnoxious comedian Joe Donner, in reference to original Twilight Zone director Richard Donner.

Episode 2 - "Nightmare At 30,000 Feet" Giphy After the plane crash in "Nightmare At 30,000 Feet" a doll version of the famous gremlin introduced in "Nightmare At 20,000 Feet" can be seen amongst the wreckage.

This episode marks the second appearance of a Donner, in the form of the plane's Captain, once again referencing Richard Donner.

"The Enigmatique" podcast listened to in the episode mentions two other flights familiar to Twilight Zone fans, Flight 22 of "Twenty Two" and Global Airlines Flight 107 of "The Arrival"

Classic Twilight Zone writer Charles Beaumont is payed tribute to in the form of character Joe Beaumont.

This episode features a rare Easter egg for an episode that hasn't even aired yet. On the Magazine stand at the airport, Samir from previous episode "The Comedian" appears on a cover, as does the visage of Jacob Tremblay who will be starring in an upcoming episode of the series.

The Whipple mp3 player seems to be crafted by the same company features in classic episode "The Brain Center at Whipple's"

Reddit user TheScimitar noticed that at the end of "Nightmare" Jordan Peele is seen wearing a paratrooper's bracelet, in reference to the fact that Rod Serling, before he hosted The Twilight Zone, was a paratrooper himself.