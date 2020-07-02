July 2020 Horoscope For Libra

It’s time to leave your existential funk, Libra! Venus, the ruler of your house of self, is starting July directly in the sign of Gemini, which means you’re going to have an easier time communicating. July might be the month that you find someone to settle down with.If you’re in a relationship, you’ll likely be reaching new depths. With Mars having left Pisces, where it remained in your house of health and routine during June, you’re feeling more empowered and motivated by your close connections. You may unpack childhood wounds that reinforce less-than-ideal behaviors. Stay tuned for July 12, when the Moon, Chiron retrograde, and Mars all conjunct in the independent sign of Aries. Learn that it’s alright to detach from those closest to you. In fact, they might be better off in some cases.

What July 2020 Has In Store For Libra’s Relationships

Not only is Venus, the ruler of your house of self, direct, but so is Mars, the ruler of your house of relationships! You probably know this about yourself already, Libra, but you enjoy having secure attachments with others. Once you have them though, you don’t feel a strong need to dwell on them. With Mars, the planet that rules over passion and libido, in the sign of Aries, there’s a strong call to action you’ll feel compelled to answer. This is a time where friendship breakups and arguments easily occur, especially when Mars conjunctions Chiron exactly on July 14. Chiron is the asteroid that rules over our deepest wound and our greatest gift, which for you may mean reclaiming your power through independence and self-help.

Tarot Card Of The Month For Libra

The Hermit: Sometimes you have to be alone to get clarity on your life.