July 2020 Horoscope For Sagittarius

Considering that Sagittarius is an archetype as the traveler, it’s hard to ignore the irony in Jupiter, the ruler of your house of self, being in the sign boundaries. Jupiter is the planet the rules over wisdom, travel, and abundance, which seems to be at odds considering that Capricorn is the exact opposite in that respect. Capricorn is ruled by Saturn, the planet that rules over boundaries and hard work, which translates into a year of all work and limited play for you Sagittarius. Try not to be too disappointed, with Mars the ruler of your house of pleasure returning “home,” you may find it easier to have fun during July. Try not to nose-dive into any maladaptive habits of behaviors, because on July 14, Mars will make a conjunction to Chiron, the asteroid that symbolizes our deepest wound and our greatest strength. You might find that the only way out of your boredom is through starting up your passion projects, and working through your hesitations.

What July 2020 Has In Store For Sagittarius’ Relationships

The beginning of July is encouraging you to reflect on who you make a home out of and why, chances are you’ve already started this process! We are all products of our environment Sagittarius, there’s no shame in identifying that we’ve internalized and adopted behaviors and traits from our family and friends that aren’t favorable. With Mercury the planet of communication in Cancer within your house of transformation, you have the power during early July to begin analyzing why you express yourself the way that you do. Venus directly in your house of relationship is helping you express yourself with ease within your close relationships, even if you’re not able to reach a compromise with others. Keep your ears open on July 25, as it’s very possible that a conversation you’ve been waiting to happen will occur around then.

Tarot Card of the Month For Sagittarius

The Magician: You’re a master manifester, but the only challenge is you have to work to believe it.