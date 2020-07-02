July 2020 Horoscope For Virgo

You’re coming into July with a fresh new perspective — you’ll be able to understand yourself better. At the beginning of the month your ruler Mercury, the planet of communication, began its separation from an exact conjunction with the sun. The conjunction helped you see your dreams and aspirations clearly. Even if you don’t have all the details yet, you’re getting a lot closer to having a plan for. On July 12, Mercury will go directly within the sign of Cancer, inspiring you to find the words to express yourself to your friends and family members. Be careful about the Moon, Chiron retrograde, and Mars conjunction in the sign of Aries within your house of shared resources. The moon rules over your family and home, Chiron rules over your deepest wounds and greatest gifts, and Mars rules over our anger and passion. This conjunction could leave you feeling hurt or even wronged by someone relatively close to you. Be patient with yourself, sometimes there’s no perfect way to handle uncomfortable situations.

What July 2020 Has In Store For Virgo’s Relationships

Jupiter, the planet of expansion and growth, is retrograde within your house of pleasure, Virgo, which might be challenging you to let yourself live a little. Pain is an inescapable and inevitable part of life, however, it’s not the entirety of your existence. It can become habitual for us to become unstable because of our past, which is why we must address the concerns that come up. Being a mutable Earth sign, you’re no stranger to creating a plan and then watching it burn up in flames. Try not to harp on your most painful experiences, Virgo. Let yourself savor your close relationships, and remember, it’s OK to let yourself be happy.

Tarot Card of the Month For Virgo

The Sun: You’re seeing things a lot more clearly this month. The sun is rising and so are you!