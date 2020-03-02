We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. In this June 2020 Monthly horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, the founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening this month that will affect every sign.

June begins with a game-changing Lunar Eclipse in philosophical and adventurous Sagittarius (June 5), which pushes us to let go of outdated or counterproductive beliefs, thinking, and habits (especially where love and relationships are concerned). This eclipse will also demand that we improve our fact-checking abilities, and focus on small, incremental goal setting.

Fact-checking and keeping things simple will be particularly important when communicative Mercury goes retrograde in intuitive Cancer on the 18th. As Mercury retrograde periods are better for tying up loose ends rather than beginning new projects, Mercury retrograde in Cancer will also make it difficult to remain objective; making it a better time for sorting out emotional entanglements or matters relating to home and family finances.

By the 20th, the summer officially kicks off, bringing Cancer season along with it, putting the focus on our emotional security and nourishment, especially with the Solar Eclipse in Cancer on June 21. Under this eclipse we can expect emotions to be running high, making self-care and tenderness important. Additionally, this eclipse will push us to focus on things that bring internal reward rather than external.

On the 23rd, dreamy Neptune in Pisces goes retrograde, heightening the confusion in the air, and making it even more necessary to stay focused.

When Venus retrograde ends on the 25th, we get back on track with romance and relationships. Though when aggressive Mars moves home to Aries on June 27, staying there for the next six months, we may need to be mindful of flaring tempers and self-centered behavior. However, if any of us have been feeling a lack of motivation, energy, or confidence, Mars in Aries gives us the fuel needed.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

A serious update is needed with your personal beliefs, as well as the way you communicate. Hint: you don't always have to be right. A relocation could be in the works, or you could have a cathartic breakthrough with a parent or family member. Your confidence and enthusiasm returns.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

An intimate relationship or a close friendship could come to an emotional close as you're pushed to choose yourself. A financial matter also needs to be addressed. Meanwhile, could you be going back to school? Work on building your skills. You do best when you do things solo.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

A significant relationship, either professional or romantic, comes to an end now as you're pushed to honor your worth and rethink your values. Financially, big changes arrive as you could receive a job offer or be pushed to improve your relationship to cash. Time to step up and be a leader.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Being overworked and underappreciated is so last year, Cancer. Your focus now is on taking better care of yourself and finding work that's more meaningful to you. It's time to reinvent yourself. Opportunities come your way when you're ambitious, assertive, and authentic.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

A unfulfilling romance could die, pushing you to change your dating habits. Release the need for instant gratification. Focus on building community. Some old fears could come to the surface now, but getting the healing you need and letting go of the past will help. Time to blaze a new path.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Emotions could come to a head this month as you're pushed to deal with a challenging home or family related matter. You may need to reclaim your independence in some way. You're pushed to align with those that can foster your success, not detract from it. Your desires are paramount.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

It's OK if you don't have all the answers right now. Now's the time for learning and adopting new perspectives. Be honest about what you want and specific in getting it. A big career move is on the way. Go where your heart is. Don't be so willing to compromise. Enforce your boundaries.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You're pushed to confront your fears around intimacy and the ways you're blocking yourself from receiving it. In terms of your finances, a job could be ending, but there's better things on the horizon. Work on rebuilding your faith. The universe is about to surprise you. Focus on your well-being.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You can't always go it alone, Sag. A new partnership is on the horizon, either romantically or professionally. Overall, you're about to learn big lessons about vulnerability. A breakthrough with finances is possible, just pay attention to the fine print. Your creativity is off the charts now.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Time to focus less on being in control or being fearful and being more trusting and going with the flow. Time to improve your well-being, too. A new partnership arrives, but make sure you're both on the same page. Home and family gets stressful, time to move or air out your feelings.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Friendship and community come up for some big shifts as you're pushed to focus more on yourself and less on others. Time for you to soak up more of the spotlight. Improvements in your self-care are also needed. A new job could arrive. Refine your skills. Be confident in your voice and ideas.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Your career and ambitions come into focus, which could push you to exit a job or pursue a better gig, either for a better work-life balance or getting the recognition you deserve. Love and romance heats up, but be wary of repeating the same patterns. With money, assert your worth.