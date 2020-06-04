June 2020 Horoscope For Aquarius

June is kicking off with Saturn retrograde in your house of self, and seeing that Saturn rules your house of self, this period is about you reflecting what you’ve been working towards. Allow yourself to take pride in how far you’ve gotten, Aquarius. It doesn’t serve you in any way to be cynical of your personal achievements. Saturn retrograde is the ideal time for you to carefully examine where your personal development is heading. With Venus retrograde in Gemini within your house of creativity and pleasure, many of you will reflect on previous sexual encounters and tantalizing projects. While you may be haunted by the hookups of your past, not all ghosts need to be communicated with. Remember that this time is also about you sticking to boundaries and commitments, because if you can’t do that then are they really worth holding onto?

What June 2020 Has In Store For Aquarius’ Relationships

With the sun in Gemini, the ruler of your house of close relationships is encouraging you to uncover all the answers to all your questions. The Sun in Gemini will conjunct Venus retrograde until June 9, ushering in awareness of what e you’re craving from your sexual and personal relationships. With North Node in Gemini exactly conjunct the Sun in Gemini on June 19, expect to have an “Ah-ha” moment that helps you align with your desired path. Be careful with Sun square Pisces Mars, the planet of passion and war, could encourage you to get caught up in matters that might not matter in the grand scheme. With Mars conjunct Neptune, the planet of dreams and illusions, in your house of values and possessions, it’s important for you not to blindly die-on-a-hill for causes that didn’t call for you.

Tarot Card of the Month

The Hierophant: You are not alone, nor are you the only expert; call a friend.