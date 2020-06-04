June 2020 Horoscope For Leo

The ruler of your house of self is within your house of community and aspirations in Gemini, which means now is your time to shine. Kicking off June with Saturn retrograde in Aquarius within your house of close relationships, it’s likely that you’re going to spend June re-organizing your platonic and romantic connections. With Venus retrograde conjunct Sun in Gemini on June 3, a love interest might catch your eye online. Don’t feel the need to deep dive into anything serious right now, Leo. With Saturn retrograde in Aquarius within your house of relationships for the rest of the year, this is a time to reflect on the structures within your close connections. Are you capable of carrying through every commitment, or is it time for you to develop stricter boundaries?

What June 2020 Has In Store For Leo’s Relationships

Saturn, the ruler of your house of close relationships, is happily in the sign Aquarius. With Saturn remaining within your house of relationships in June, it’s likely that you will feel the strong desire to work on your connections. Challenge yourself to discover the balance between showing up within your close relationships, while also knowing when to detach from partnerships that are no longer sustainable. Thanks to Venus retrograde in Gemini within your house of community and aspirations, it’s possible to uncover what you’re looking for. Be honest about what you’re willing to do for those closest to you — there’s no sense in over-committing yourself.

Tarot Card Of The Month For Leo

The Lovers: You can’t live your life in limbo. It's time to make a choice.