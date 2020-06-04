June 2020 Horoscope For Pisces

Try not to let the frustration get to you, especially if there’s not much that you can do about the stagnancy in your life, Pisces. With Mars, the planet of passion and libido, making a conjunction to Neptune the planet of dreams and confusion, within your house of self, it’s important for you not to misplace your frustration onto yourself. It’s easy to tear ourselves apart over what we haven’t done, but what opportunities are you actually being presented with, Pisces? With Gemini Venus retrograde in your house of family and home, you should be trying to enjoy your time at home as much as possible. On June 3, it might become more clear to you what the big “lesson” there is for you to learn during quarantine. Keep your eyes and mind open, because when the moon enters Pisces on June 13, you could find yourself getting lost in a whirlwind of your own restlessness. Don’t give in to the temptation of impatient Pisces, trust that everything is working out exactly as it should.

What June 2020 Has In Store For Pisces' Relationships

Grab your emotional support buddy and take note of your feelings and intuitive urges, Pisces. The ruler of your house of close relationships is in the sign of Cancer, occupying your house of creativity and pleasure. June is likely to bring up your cardinal urges, but keep in mind that you’re not caveman! With each new desire, allow your intuition to inform how much you invest yourself. On June 18, Mercury will go retrograde, encouraging you to take time to carefully reflect over your pleasure-partners and creative projects. You actively work to be a prominent and valuable person to those you care about, and Mercury retrograde is encouraging you to consider what’s next for your close relationships. This time doesn’t have to result in any drastic changes, but it does require that you pay careful attention to intuitive messages.

Tarot Card of the Month For Pisces

The High Priestess: You need to utilize your intuition, Pisces. Even if you can’t put words to your feelings, things are exactly how they feel.