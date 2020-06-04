June 2020 Horoscope For Virgo

Are you reconsidering your overall image, Virgo? Is it time for a rebrand? With your ruler Mercury within your house of community and aspirations, communicate what you want to manifest. There’s so much sentimental value to the labor you provide and with the Sun conjunct Venus retrograde within Gemini on June 3, you’ll be more likely to know what you want from your career and legacy. The North Node of fate will be retrograding through your house of career and legacy, occasionally leaving you clues. With Saturn, the planet of boundaries and structure, retrograde in Aquarius within your house of work and routine, you’ll be assessing whether you’re in the right field. With Jupiter retrograde conjunct Pluto retrograde in your house of creation and pleasure, you’ll be given experiences that aid you in understanding what you're working toward.

What June 2020 Has In Store For Virgo’s Relationships

June is kicking off with Neptune, the planet of illusions and dreams, loosely conjunct Mars, the planet of passion and libido. With Pisces, Mars struggles to have its battle-cry heard, which means this month could be difficult if you’re facing conflict within your relationships. With the ruler of your house of close relationships, Jupiter, retrograde within your house of pleasure and creation, now is likely the time for you to focus on your personal projects and creative adventures. There is a significant amount of change occurring within your life, even if it feels like the world is on hold. Focus on what you're passionate about, and your relationships will work themselves out in time.

Tarot Card of the Month For Virgo

Death: With your world is ending and beginning as you live it, you're preparing for rebirth.