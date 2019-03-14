Jussie Smollett Pleads Not Guilty To Charges Of Lying About A Hate Crime

In a Chicago courtroom Thursday morning, Empire actor Jussie Smollett pleaded not guilty to 16 counts of disorderly conduct. The felony charges were filed against him alleging that he faked and lied to police about a possible violent hate crime in January. The plea was entered by his legal team, though Smollett was present in the courtroom, NPR reported.

Smollett was indicted last week on the 16 felony charges. He had told police that he was attacked in Chicago by men who called him racist and homophobic slurs, poured a chemical on him, and put a rope around his neck. Police claim Smollett orchestrated a scheme to fake an attack against himself to "promote his career." He denies those allegations.

More to come ...