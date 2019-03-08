After being charged last month for allegedly filing a false report to Chicago police last month, Jussie Smollett was indicted by a grand jury Friday on 16 felony counts. Smollet, who stars in the hit show Empire, had originally told Chicago police that he was assaulted by two men while walking down the street, but Smollet is now accused of orchestrating the incident himself and lying to police about what happened.

Smollet, through his lawyers, has vehemently denied the allegation that he staged the attack. In February, Smollet was charged with disorderly conduct for allegedly filing a false police report; although the actor has not yet entered a plea for the most recent charges, he pleaded not guilty to the disorderly conduct charge, and was released on $100,000 bail.

Smollet had initially told police that, while walking home on the morning of Jan. 29, two men approached him on the street, assaulted him, wrapped a rope around his neck, and shouted racist and homophobic slurs. He was admitted to a hospital and questioned by police, who soon released surveillance images of two "people of interest" in their investigation.

