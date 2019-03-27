Following the announcement from Jussie Smollett's lawyers on Tuesday that the multiple felony charges against the actor had been dropped, Chicago officials heavily criticized the move by the office of the Cook County State's Attorney. Later in the day, the prosecutor said dropping Smollett's charges wasn't an exoneration in an attempt to clarify his decision.

The first announcements on Tuesday came from Smollett and his lawyers, who maintained that Smollett is innocent. But both the mayor and the police superintendent fiercely criticized the decision. First Assistant State's Attorney Joe Magats, the prosecutor on the case, then spoke with several local media outlets about his decision to drop charges — which was originally summarized for the media in a brief statement from the prosecutors' office.

"We believe he did what he was charged with doing," Magats told local ABC affiliate WLS. "This was not an exoneration. To say he was exonerated by us or anyone else is not true."

The prosecutor explained his decision to drop charges by saying that he thought it was fair and that their resources could be better allocated elsewhere. "Our goal and our number one priority is combating violent crime and the drivers of violence," Magats told WLS. "And we look to our resources to do that, and I don't think that Mr. Smollett is a driver of violence or a violent individual."

