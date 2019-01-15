It looks like another celebrity couple's wedding is right around the corner. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's wedding date has been set, according to a Tuesday report from Page Six. The publication reported that the singer and model's big day will be on Feb. 28, 2019. A source also claimed to the outlet that the couple sent family and friends a "Save the Date" with the February date listed. A location was also reportedly not given.

Page Six reports further that Bieber and Baldwin's wedding party is "already being styled and the dancers for the celebration are already in rehearsals." The "Sorry" singer's personal DJ, Tay James, will reportedly be playing music for their special day, as well.

For anyone who may be confused, yes, Bieber and Baldwin are already married. People initially reported last September that the two had tied the knot at a New York City courthouse, which led to Baldwin denying marriage rumors, when she wrote in a now-deleted tweet, "I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I’m not married yet!"

However, on Nov. 16, 2018, Baldwin changed her name to "Hailey Bieber" on Instagram. Then, on Nov. 23, 2018 Bieber confirmed he married Baldwin. As he announced on Instagram,

"Happy late thanksgiving to everyone. First thanksgiving as a married man, first time hosting thanksgiving. First time both sides of the family has come together. Relationships are hard and love isn’t always easy but thank you Jesus for showing me how! Every day is a learning process, trying to be more like him, patient, kind, selfless, boy I got a long way! But gods grace is sufficient!"

Ever since then, the two have embraced their husband and wives titles and are now throwing a second wedding celebration with family and friends.

On Jan. 9, People reported Bieber and Baldwin had yet to set a date and were still finalizing specific wedding plans for their "religious ceremony and reception." An insider reportedly close to Bieber told People, "They've been figuring out the perfect time to do it, and they both feel like the sooner, the better."

Well, it appears they finally found the "perfect time to do it." The same People source continued,

"They’re working with the schedules of all their friends and family to make sure they can be surrounded by the people they love. There’s no real rush. They’re already legally married, but they’re very excited about throwing a celebration with their loved ones."

Baldwin also told The Cut in an interview published in September 2018 that their wedding would take place in 2019. She even took the time to respond to anyone who thinks she's too young to be married. Baldwin declared,

"My sister was 24 when she got married, and my parents also got married when they were young, too. I see no reason to wait. When you know it’s right, it’s right."

Kim Basinger also commented on her niece's wedding while chatting with Us Weekly in July 2018, and she couldn't be happier. "Oh, it’ll be fun," Basinger said. "Alaia [Baldwin, Hailey's sister] and Ireland [Baldwin, Hailey's cousin/Basinger's daughter with former husband Alec Baldwin], they’re in the wedding. So believe me, I just — it’s cool! I think it’s sweet. It’s a very sweet thing."

Well, it certainly sounds like their wedding is going to be a family and friends-filled affair, which is exactly what it should be.