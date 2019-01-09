It's been a few months since they reportedly tied the knot in a quiet, private ceremony. Now, though, it sounds like Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's second wedding — this time in front of family and friends — could be happening in the very near future, according to People.

A source "close to Bieber" told the publication,

"[Justin and Hailey have] been figuring out the perfect time to do it, and they both feel like the sooner, the better. They’re still figuring it out."

Back in September, another source for People reported that Bieber and Baldwin had gotten hitched at a courthouse in New York City. Neither one of the stars confirmed the news themselves at the time — in fact, Baldwin straight-up refuted the rumors in a tweet that has since been deleted — but Bieber eventually 'fessed up with an open, honest, and heartfelt Instagram post at the end of November.

"First thanksgiving as a married man, first time hosting thanksgiving," part of the singer's post read. "First time both sides of the family has come together. Relationships are hard and love isn’t always easy but thank you Jesus for showing me how!" he continued. "Every day is a learning process, trying to be more like him, patient, kind, selfless, boy I got a long way!"

So, flash-forward to now, and the newly married couple is finally ready to throw a big party in honor of their wedded bliss. "They’re working with the schedules of all their friends and family to make sure they can be surrounded by the people they love," People's source claimed. "There’s no real rush. They’re already legally married, but they’re very excited about throwing a celebration with their loved ones."

It's worth noting that the source's reports are a *little* conflicting — at one point they say it's happening "sooner rather than later," but then suggest that "there's no real rush" — so who knows when they'll actually end up having their blow-out bash. It's also entirely possible that they've already had their second wedding. Bieber and Baldwin have been pretty damn good about keeping things on the down-low so far.

Bieber and Baldwin were first rumored to be dating back in 2014, and kind of periodically kept fans guessing about their on-or-off status over the course of the next four years. They had seemingly rekindled their romance yet again by June 2018, and then suddenly — *poof* — they were reportedly engaged by July.

Both Bieber and Baldwin confirmed their engagement on their respective social media accounts shortly thereafter, and have continued to be pretty adorable together ever since. The news of their first wedding was somewhat surprising at the time, but 2018 was kind of a wild year for whirlwind celebrity relationships (see also: Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra).

Hey, as long as those two are happy, right? Fans definitely wouldn't mind seeing some sweet pics from a blow-out second wedding bash, but if they end up deciding to keep that moment to themselves, that's cool too.