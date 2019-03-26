For anyone who thinks that celebrities don't read Instagram comments, think again. Justin Bieber just shut down a Hailey Baldwin hater, who claimed he was trying to get back at Selena Gomez, with an epic reply. On March 25, the singer posted a photo of his wife laying down with his toe making a pretty comical cameo.

Instead of just clicking "like" and moving on, someone wrote a nasty comment. Bieber's post got thousands of comments, but there's no need to scroll through them all. Thankfully, the Instagram account Comments by Celebs came through with some screenshots of the exchange. An Instagram user had the nerve to write,

"You are NOT in love with Hailey! You only married her to get back at SG plus Hailey sleeps with men like @shawnmendes for fame and she's racist"

And Bieber clapped back with a very detailed reply. Excuse the grammar errors, because of all the emotions involved. Among other things, Bieber asked, "why would I dedicate my whole life to someone in marriage to get back [at] my ex?"

Not only that, but the account that originally commented is actually a dedicated hater account with the username "jailey is a joke." The Biebs called that out as well. He wrote, "The fact that you want to spend your day dedicating yourself to hate says a lot about you."

In his long message, the singer kept it positive when he mentioned his ex, Selena Gomez. Bieber wrote, "I absolutely loved and love Selena she will always hold a place in my heart, but I am head over heals [sic] in love with my wife and she is absolutely the BEST THING that has ever happened to me period."

The "Sorry" singer also shared,

"I've seen multiple people say things like this and I will never respond again to a message like this and will never respond again to a message like this because I don't like to even give it my energy but this is a reply to all immature sick people who send Hailey hurtful messages like 'he always goes back to Selena' or 'Selena is better for him' YOU HAVE NO IDEA MY LIFE WHAts good for me!!"

Wow, that is a lot to unpack. Will it put an end to the Jailey hating? That remains to be seen, but hopefully he at least discouraged some trolls from doing their thing.

That Instagram comment isn't the only major statement Bieber has made on social media recently. On March 25, Bieber addressed the demand for new music from his fans.

After recounting the major chunk of his life that he spent promoting his music on tour, he shared,

"I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be. Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health."

He also made it clear that there will be new music eventually, but just not in the immediate future. Bieber declared, "I will come with a kick ass album ASAP, my swag is undeniable and my drive is indescribable his love is supernatural his grace is that reliable.... the top is where I reside period whether I make music or not the king said so. but I will come with a vengeance believe that.. (grammar and punctuation will be terrible pretend it’s a text where u just don’t care)."

Even though Bieber spoke out about two different issues on social media, there is one underlying point. This is his life and he's going to do what is best for him. As much as people care about his life and his music, he's focused on taking care of himself and his family. His decisions should be respected.