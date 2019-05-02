Life isn't always easy, but that doesn't mean you should stop trying. Justin Bieber's Instagram post about anxiety lends his support to fans who might be struggling, and it's nice to see the singer being so open with his followers.

Bieber shared a selfie with a lengthy caption on Instagram Thursday, including some quotes from the King James Bible. "Don't stop fighting the battle has already won.. fight for what you love and who you love don't let fear and anxiety win," the caption starts. The singer went on to share some details about his beliefs that God "loves and cares for" people on earth.

Of course, not all of Bieber's followers will relate to the religious nature of the post. But it looks like the "Sorry" singer's spiritual journey has helped improve his own self-image, which he also alluded to in his caption. "I haven't believed I am loved I haven't believed I am forgiven it's a hard thing for me to wrap my head around," Bieber wrote in the post. "I hang my head in shame and I wallow in sadnes[s] about the the people who have betrayed me," he added, before sharing more details about his own spiritual beliefs.

Bieber also wrote in his Instagram Story that he's "getting there one day at a time."

The singer has always been open about his own mental health, talking about his experience with depression as early as 2015. That year, Bieber told NME that he'd felt "depressed" and "isolated." More recently, a source told People in February that Bieber is being treated for depression. "He has good help around him and is receiving some treatment. He seems confident he will feel better soon," the source said to the magazine at the time.

And in March, Bieber shared an Instagram post explaining that he knew fans wanted him to release new music, but that he was "unhappy" during his last tour, which he canceled before all of the tour dates were over.

"I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don't fall apart," Bieber wrote in the photo caption. He added that "music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health."

Bieber also shared a photo from a "therapy session" on his Instagram Story last month. "It's cool to have a healthy mind and healthy emotions," he wrote in the Story.

As Mental Health Awareness Month kicks off, Bieber's new Instagram post is a reminder for fans that it's okay to feel down — everyone does at some point, mental illness aside. And if his followers seek treatment for themselves or for a loved one because of his openness, that's even better. There's no shame in mental illness, and Bieber's continuous honesty about his own journey is a great reminder of that fact. If you're struggling, you aren't alone — and, like Bieber, you can take things one day (or minute) at a time.