After over a decade of saving lives and winning fans' hearts, one of Grey Sloan Memorial's most famous doctors is stepping down. On Friday, Jan. 10, Deadline reported that Justin Chambers is leaving Grey's Anatomy after 15 years of starring on the ABC medical drama. Although neither the outlet nor the actor confirmed when his final episode of the show will air, Chambers confirmed the news with a statement. (Bustle has reached out to ABC for comment.)

"There’s no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that’s defined so much of my life for the past 15 years,” Chambers said in a statement to Deadline, before explaining that he decided to leave the show in order to "diversify" his roles and career choices. "And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time."

The actor continued his statement by thanking the show's creator, Shonda Rhimes, and the cast and crew of Grey's Anatomy for all of the opportunities offered to him over the years. "As I move on from Grey’s Anatomy, I want to thank the ABC family, Shonda Rimes, original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens," Chambers said, before also sharing his gratitude for "the rest of the amazing cast and crew, both past and present, and, of course, the fans for an extraordinary ride."

More to come ...