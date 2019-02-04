If Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam were to resign, as many inside and outside his party are calling on him to do, someone is already on deck to replace him. Following the line of succession, his lieutenant governor would take over, which would also make Justin Fairfax Virginia's second black governor.

Currently, Northam is facing accusations that he donned racist attire when he was a med student in the 1980s. The allegations surfaced last week, when photos from his 1984 medical school yearbook were made public by the conservative website Big League Politics, including one image wherein two people are seen dressed in racist costumes. One person in the photo is wearing blackface, the other is in KKK robes.

It is not clear from the photos whether or not Northam is in either costume. Initially, Northam apologized for appearing in the image, which he described as "clearly racist."

"Earlier today, a website published a photograph of me from my 1984 medical school yearbook in a costume that is clearly racist and offensive," Northam said in a statement, according to CNN. "I am deeply sorry for the decision I made to appear as I did in this photo and for the hurt that decision caused then and now."

But the next day, he changed his story and denied being in the photo. “It was definitely not me,” Northam said at a news conference over the weekend, according to The New York Times. “I can tell by looking at it.”

In a statement on Friday, Feb. 2, Fairfax noted Northam's commitment to his work, but condemned his possible and alleged appearance in the photo. “I have worked closely with Ralph Northam over many years. He has been a friend to me and has treated my family and me with hospitality and respect," Fairfax said. "While his career has been marked by service to children, soldier, and constituents, I cannot condone the actions from his past that, at the very least, suggest a comfort with Virginia’s darker history of white supremacy, racial stereotyping, and intimidation."

In the midst of everything, Fairfax is also facing allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman in 2004, after meeting her at the Democratic National Convention in Boston, according to the Times. In a statement released on Monday morning, Fairfax's office denied those accusations.

“Tonight, an online publication released a false and substantiated allegation against Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax," the statement read. "Lt. Governor Fairfax has an outstanding and well-earned reputation for treating people with dignity and respect. He has never assaulted anyone — ever— in any way, shape, or form."

More to come...