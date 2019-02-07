Are you ready for this? Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber cover Vogue. The duo appears on the March 2019 issue. The image has a decidedly bridal aesthetic — for Baldwin, at least, since the model is wearing a chic, cream x white dress, reportedly by Prada, and some serious bling on that finger. The Biebs is short-haired and shirtless, with his fully tattoo-sleeved arms wrapped around his bride, who is perched on his lap. It's a true mashup of casual and glam fashion and romance.

In fact, the Biebers' Vogue cover could veritably double as their wedding photo. It's the closest thing to a nuptials shot that the public has seen from the couple. That's because the newlyweds swapped vows at an NYC courthouse last September and are in the process of planning a proper ceremony.

While Bieber offers a boyish grin, Baldwin stuns with her "no makeup" makeup look. Her blonde locks, which she has been known to dye pink, are wavy and swept back off her face. The rest of her visage is soft and bare, save for some pale pink lipstick swiped across her pucker and those defined brows.

Her clean, off-white, and oval-shaped manicure highlights the MASSIVE ring. Also, don't you love the brooch-like accoutrement on the side of the frock?

It's as though photographer Annie Leibovitz snapped them post-wedding but pre-reception. That's their vibe on the fashion bible's cover.

There's also the look of love, peeps and Beliebers. Their cover truly functions like an unofficial, glamsual bridal shot. The Biebs ditched his long-ish locks and rocks only earrings, a necklace, and Dior Homme shorts while posing with his wife.

Flashback to this previous photo of the pair. While their Vogue cover is an exercise in somewhat simple and millennial chic, they clearly have in-step personal street style.

Once you are done grinning and gawking at the Vogue cover image, I encourage you to read the accompanying feature. It offers a deeper insight into the singer and the model as individuals and as a unit. It's a delve into their lives that they had not yet shared. Perhaps that's why the Vogue cover shot feels so intimate — because the article is exactly that. Spoiler Alert: There is no mention of Selena Gomez, Bieber's former longtime love and one that his fans seriously ship, in the piece. And that's beyond fine, as both have moved on with their lives.

The twosome also poses in a variety of photos taken in California while wearing clothing from a variety of designers — from Stella McCartny, Paco Rabanne, and Dolce & Gabbana. So be sure and scroll through the slideshow for another look at The Biebers. There's smooching, dancing, matching polka dot ensembles, and lots of love between them.

This! This comment on Vogue's Instagram post revealing the cover says it all. Haters gonna hate. But you cannot deny how happy, lovely, and real Hailey Baldwin Bieber and her husband look on their joint Vogue cover.

Remember Kimye and their wedding-like, April 2014 Vogue cover? Clearly, the couple that Vogues together, stays together.