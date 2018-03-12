Gather 'round This Is Us fans, because you're going to want to watch Justin Hartley eat a marshmallow. It might not sound that exciting at first, but you're going to love it more than you think. On Monday, the 41-year-old actor posted an Instagram video of himself at the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas. Next to his co-stars Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore, Hartley was at the Rotten Tomatoes booth talking, of course, about This Is Us. But the way he eats a marshmallow during the conversation is what steals the show.

Rotten Tomatoes was clearly going for a campfire theme for their booth by providing ingredients for s'mores: graham crackers, marshmallows, and chocolate. Anyone who visits the booth is probably allowed to help themselves and that's exactly what Hartley did. As you can watch below, all three NBC stars were invested in the interview, but unlike Hartley, Ventimiglia and Moore weren't partaking in the snacks set up in front of them.

In the video, the former soap opera actor can be seen holding a huge marshmallow in his hand and eating it like no one's watching. What makes it so entertaining is how serious he is about it. He repeatedly takes bites out of the sugary treat, but never cracks a smile and is closely paying attention to the interviewer. Speaking of the interview, it's a serious one. If you listen closely, the reporter is talking about the importance Randall and Beth play in the show as a dominant African American couple. And Hartley is very into the conversation, as he should be, since he's being interviewed.

But, the seriousness of it vanishes as soon as you see Hartley eating the marshmallow. Whoever is running Hartley's phone zoomed in on him eating and it's hilarious. The way he was so in tune with eating the marshmallow and the serious nature of the chat, well, you can't help but laugh watching how it all plays out.

Hartley clearly gets how funny all of this is, because he made fun of himself. He captioned the video: "Hey guys! @rottentomatoes is giving away free marshmallows here at #sxsw and they are #certifiedfresh." They must be "certified fresh", because he looks like he's enjoying them — a lot.

Fans can't help but make laugh at him, either. As one fan commented on Instagram, "Serious face for serious marshmallow eating [crying laughing emoji] good stuff." Another person commented, "watching someone eat a marshmallow has never been so entertaining." One fan wrote: "The intense look you have on your face is a riot! Who can be that serious while eating a marshmallow????"

Basically, Hartley is now more beloved than he already was. As another person commented, "Seriously, this has made me love you more." That couldn't be more accurate. He probably didn't expect his marshmallow eating abilities would make him more lovable, but that's exactly what's happening.

Leave it to the This Is Us cast to shine at SXSW. Really, they steal the spotlight anywhere they go. Moore, who posts a lot on her Instagram story, has been sharing behind-the-scenes photos and videos. If you haven't checked out her story, you definitely should. She didn't post anything about her TV son eating a marshmallow, but she was kind enough to share the following image that will make fans swoon.

"Clearly I hate being with these 2," she wrote. Yeah, Moore's caption isn't surprising. The This Is Us cast seems to get a long really well. This seems like a normal reaction anyone would probably have around Ventimiglia and Hartley, especially if the latter is eating a marshmallow.

Marshmallows will never be consumed or looked at the same way ever again. Thank you, Justin.