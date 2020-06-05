Justin's Fate On '13 Reasons Why' Is One You Won't Forget

Spoilers for 13 Reasons Why Season 4, Episodes 1-10. After four seasons, 13 Reasons Why has come to a close. The show began with the tragic suicide of Hannah Baker, and ended with one final gut-wrenching goodbye. Justin's fate on 13 Reasons Why was a devastating end to one of this series' most beloved characters.

The season started with the Liberty High families attending a funeral, and in the show's finale, we finally discover who that funeral was for: Justin Foley. After admitting to Clay's parents that he needed rehab at the end of Season 3, Justin's life seemed like it was coming together. He arrived home from rehab in Season 4 with a positive, almost zen-like attitude, and seemed to be looking forward to working and graduating. But during the season he slipped back into his old ways. Seeing his ex-girlfriend Jessica with her new beau Diego chipped away at his mental health, and learning of the death of his mother sent him in a tailspin. Justin managed to clean himself up for prom — showing up mid-dance and enclosing Jessica in a triumphant hug — but the dance ended in tragedy. Justin collapsed at the prom, and was taken to the hospital.

Through a conversation with a doctor, it's revealed that Justin contracted HIV-1 due to his time misusing substances and engaging in sex work during his period of homelessness. The doctor notes that the virus was likely dormant in his body for a while, and because Justin never consented to being tested for it, the virus advanced into AIDS.

David Moir/Netflix

Justin's condition worsens rapidly while in the hospital, and he's eventually put on a ventilator. He has an emotional send-off with Jessica, who tells him that he was the love of her life. After saying goodbye to his friends, Justin dies with Clay holding his hand and Clay's parents in the room.

After graduation, Clay cleaned out Justin's locker and discovered his college essay. In it, Justin wrote about how Clay was the only positive influence in his life, and that Clay was his brother.

Alex and Zach both spoke at Justin's funeral. Justin then manifested in ghostly form to Clay, and told him to read the college essay about being his brother at the funeral.

More to come...