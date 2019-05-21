We do not deserve such amazingness, but sometimes amazingness is thrust upon us. Down in Texas, where all things are bigger, there is a place — a magical place — just waiting to make your dreams come true. There's a movie theater where you can bring your dog. That would be enough, but it gets so much better, because you can bring your dog and you can drink. It's called the K9 Cinemas and it is a total game-changer.

"K9C is a movie theater that allows you to bring your dog to the movies with you!" its website explains. "We have a big heart for our furry family members in our lives, and believe they should get a night out with you!"

How does it work? Well, pretty effing fabulously. For a mere $15, you get a movie ticket, a chance to bring one dog, and bottomless wine — or four whiskeys. Because those are normal human measurements that people drink at the movies. Seriously, Texas. Is four whiskeys just... is that just a serving size to you?

Oh, and you can also bring another pup, but it will cost you an extra $5. There are three rules that you have to follow — you need to bring valid papers from your pet's vet the first time you visit with that pet, you need to clean up after your pet (duh), and no more than two dogs per human. Sounds fair to me.

They also seem to have trivia nights, karaoke nights, and everything else you and your canine could possibly desire. Your dog's social life is about to get busy. Plus, it's easy to see why dog owners would love something like this. I have a lot of friends whose social lives revolve around getting home at certain times to walk or feed the dogs — being able to take your dog with you would be totally transformative.

The idea for the theater came from a dog lover who found a need that wasn't being met. "I can't believe we are breaking ground with a new niche nobody has done before — dogs and movies!" Eric Lankford, the founder, wrote on the website. "We are excited to spread the smiles across your whole families faces, furry included, at a K9C near you coming soon!" In fact, according to the site, they are actually working on a licensing plan so people can bring K9 Cinemas to their area.

We're definitely starting to embrace our furry friends — and the major role that they can play in some of our lives. Some companies now offer benefits for pet owners, some cities are becoming more pet-friendly places to live, and, perhaps most importantly, you can now get a bridesmaid dress for your dog. That's right — your dog being your ring bearer isn't just enough. They don't want to carry a stupid pillow. Make them the bridesmaid they deserve to be.

No word on when a cat-friendly cinema is coming your way, but let's be honest, your cat would probably just roll its eyes, mutter something about sarcastic, ignore you, and steal your food. Maybe dog-friendly cinemas are a safer bet for now. So well done, K-9 Cinemas. Letting people take their dogs is one thing, but pairing that with endless wine? You just warmed up my basic, basic heart.