There’s no better place to debut a new hair look than at fashion’s biggest night. And making a drastic move for her first time at the ball, Kacey Musgrave's 2019 Met Gala look included blond hair. Plus, the country singer rocked it with an all-pink Moschino dress, living her best "Barbie Girl" life.

Musgrave gave fans a big hint of what she’d be wearing for the night, initially posting a photo of a pair tiny Barbie sunglasses via her Instagram page May 6. Later that day, the singer posted a photo to her IG story of a packaged Barbie doll dressed in a Moschino gown. Little did fans know at the time, Musgraves would actually be on her life-size swag, sporting the exact look worn by the doll. If this is Musgraves version of camp, it's a version that's receiving praises.

While Musgraves may be new to the Met Ball scene, the "Golden Hour" singer still managed to make her outfit as memorable as any time she’s stepped on a red carpet.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“I felt like I was in a doll factory being painted up,” Musgraves said during the live coverage of the Met Gala on E!

The country singer rocked a long blond wig for the event in a wavy style similar to that of her boxed up Barbie doll.

As for her full look, the singer wore a hot pink leather jacket dress with a