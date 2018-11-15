If you know Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe at all, you'd know that she's not afraid to speak her mind. So, it should come as no surprise to her fans that Kaitlyn Bristowe responded to a commenter who criticized her for her split from Shawn Booth, according to Us Weekly. And the reality TV star did not hold back.

On Wednesday night, Nov. 14, the Bachelor alum was having a blast with her pals in her native Canada, as she showcased on her Instagram Story. In a since-deleted message, one Instagram user reportedly happened to take issue with Kaitlyn's behavior and sent her a DM about it. They supposedly said, per Us Weekly:

“This is why people think she is an alcoholic and she don’t deserve Shawn, TBH Shawn is very smart he showed her his having a good time by using his gym friends that Kaitlyn follow and she acting like this on her personal page.”

Unsurprisingly, Kaitlyn wasn't going to let that comment fly. She responded via her Instagram Story (again, in a since-deleted post) with a strong personal anecdote. She reportedly wrote:

"Fun fact. My mom used to get told she had a drinking problem because she had a big personality. F–k off.”

She also supposedly added to her post, “Ps what?,” which pretty much says it all.

Rick Diamond/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This Instagram interaction came shortly after it was reported on Nov. 2 that Kaitlyn and Shawn had parted ways after three years together. In a joint statement to People, the couple said:

"After three incredible years, we have decided to go our separate ways. This difficult decision comes after thoughtful, respectful consideration. Even though we are parting as a couple, we’re very much committed to remaining friends. We have both evolved as people, which is taking us in different directions, but with the hope that we will continue to support each other in new ways. Due to the nature of how we met, our relationship has always been very public, and we have enjoyed sharing it with all of you, but we ask that you respect our decision and our privacy at this time.”

In a statement posted on Nov. 12, Shawn took to Instagram to acknowledge how much he appreciates all of the fan support during this time. He wrote, alongside a photo of him and Kaitlyn:

“I just want to thank everyone who has been so supportive of my relationship with Kaitlyn over the years,” the fitness guru wrote. “You’ve made me feel incredibly special, supported, and very loved. So from the bottom of my heart, thank you. It truly means a lot. And thank you to everyone who has sent their love & support during this painful time. I love you guys.”

As Bachelor Nation knows, Kaitlyn and Shawn met during Season 11 of The Bachelorette. On the show, Kaitlyn ultimately gave Shawn the final rose and the contestant proposed with that classic Neil Lane bling. Of course, things unfortunately did not work out for the reality TV pair. But, just in case anyone has anything negative to say about the split, rest assured that Kaitlyn won't stand for it.