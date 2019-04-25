When a beloved series comes to an end, it's certainly an emotional time. If you consider yourself a fan of The Big Bang Theory, you better grab some tissues because Kaley Cuoco shared photos from The Big Bang Theory's final table read ever. As seen in Cuoco's pictures that she posted on Instagram on Wednesday, the table read for the series finale was a roller coaster of emotions.

Cuoco, who has played Penny for 12 seasons, first shared a photo of herself holding the last script and her arms wrapped around herself. It's Cuoco's face that really says it all. Not only are her eyes shut, but you can tell she was crying heavily. She captioned the photo, "Post table read for @bigbangtheory_cbs finale episode."

The 33-year-old uploaded another image of her final script covered in used tissues. "Prepare yourselves ... for a finale that has truly given me a loss for words [heart emoji] Our whole universe," she wrote. Cuoco also shared a photo of her final TBBT script ever, which she captioned, "Yea, didn't sleep."

She wasn't the only one put through the wringer. Johnny Galecki, who plays Leonard Hofstadter and Penny's husband, cried just as much as his onscreen wife. Next to an Instagram of him bent over and wiping away tears with a tissue, Galecki wrote, "This morning was not an easy one. The final table reading for @bigbangtheory_cbs So very sad. So very grateful."

If that isn't enough, Melissa Rauch, aka Bernadette Rostenkowski, also posted pictures from the sad day. First, Rauch was kind enough to share a group photo of the cast and the writers who wrote the final episode right before they had their last table read. She captioned her Instagram,

"About to go into our table read for the series finale written by this group of geniuses ~ AKA: the heart and soul of @bigbangtheory_cbs People often ask what the secret is behind the success of the show...well, it's no secret...it's the sheer brilliance of these incredible minds. Love them all so very much."

Rauch didn't stop there, but also posted a photo of the cast's "pre-show huddle" from the night before the final table read. The picture speaks volumes and highlights the strong friendships this group of actors have formed. She emotionally wrote,

"Just because I haven’t flooded my face with enough tears during/after today’s final @bigbangtheory_cbs table read...here's a pic of our pre-show huddle last night. I was always picked last for every team as a kid, so getting to be a part of a huddle ~ let alone this particular huddle has been extra special. I'll forever cherish these moments with my TBBT brothers and sisters."

It's hard to believe that TBBT is coming to an end. The series has been a part of fans' lives since 2007. Just think, if this is how the cast reacted during the final table read, they probably won't be able to keep it together when they're filming the last episode and officially wrap the series for good.

The fact they are so emotional about the CBS comedy ending shows how much TBBT has meant to all of them and how close they've bonded over the years. They are definitely going to need all the tissues, just like fans certainly will.