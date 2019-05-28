In recent months, anti-abortion legislative efforts have ramped up in a number of states across the country. But on Tuesday, one presidential hopeful released details about her idea to fight back against them. Kamala Harris' abortion rights plan would require states to seek permission from the Department of Justice before establishing any restrictive laws. And if it gets passed, it will totally change the way states pass abortion legislation.

The plan is called The Reproductive Rights Act. Per CNN, Harris said on Tuesday that, if elected president, she would establish a pre-clearance requirement for "states and localities with a history of unconstitutionally restricting access to abortion." In other words, her new plan would flip the current state of reproductive rights battles on its head: instead of requiring organizations like the ACLU and Planned Parenthood to prove a new anti-abortion law is unconstitutional in a court of law, this plan would require states to prove to the DOJ that their law is constitutional to begin with.

More to come...