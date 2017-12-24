Kameron Prescott Was Killed By Police Gunfire & The 6-Year-Old's Family Wants Justice

On Thursday, a six-year-old boy in Texas was fatally shot by police officers, after they opened fire on the target of an hours-long manhunt. Now, the family of Kameron Prescott is calling for justice, demanding that the police who killed him be held accountable for his death.

Prescott was visiting his father at the Pecan Grove mobile home park in Schertz, Texas, a town in the greater San Antonio area, when authorities arrived on the scene in pursuit of a woman. According to The New York Daily News, friends and family of the woman have identified her as 30-year-old Amanda Lenee Jones. She was reportedly fleeing the police after a 9-11 caller alleged that she'd stolen his car; police opened fire on her when she was discovered at the mobile home park, after a two-hour search.

In the midst of the shooting, a bullet reportedly went through the wall of one of the trailers, striking Prescott. Both he and Jones were slain by the gunfire. According to CBS News, Bexar County sheriff Javier Salazar said the police incorrectly believed Jones was carrying a gun when they shot her, when in fact it was an unspecified "tubular" object in her hand. Salazar also said witnesses claimed Jones had threatened to shoot them.

Prescott was a first-grader at Wiederstein Elementary School, part of the Schertz-Cibolo Universal City Independent School District. The district released a statement following his death, including quotes from a pair of faculty members who knew him.

"Kameron was the kindest-hearted little boy that I have ever had the pleasure of teaching,” said Prescott's teacher, Shanda Ince. "He loved to make everyone laugh. He will be missed by all of his classmates and everyone at Wiederstein."

"Kameron was a ball of energy, happy, smart and could strike up a conversation with anyone,” said Maria Morales, a counselor at the school. “He also had a great sense of humor and caring heart. He’ll be truly missed by his classmates, teachers and the Wiederstein staff.”

Prescott's uncle, Christopher Gonzalez, demanded justice for his nephew's death on Saturday, telling KENS-5 News that the family hasn't yet fully come to grips with losing him, and that the police should be held accountable.

It's just shocking really, I'm sure it hasn't even hit us to the full extent yet. ... The police man, we hope y'all hold your people accountable, no matter what. I'm sorry that it comes to this, but y'all are people just like us at the end of the day, and y'all deserve to be held just as accountable.

"It's constitutional rights, and y'all just killed a little boy, if it was y'all," Gonzalez continued, echoing reports that Jones was unarmed at the time of the shooting. "There's no weapon, so it wasn't that lady." Gonzalez also noted that Prescott was at the mobile home park to visit his father for Christmas, and would not have been there otherwise.

"He was saying to his grandpa he didn't want to be there, all day," Gonzalez told KENS-5 News. "He was just saying he didn't have a good feeling, he was telling his dad, he wanted to call his mom, he just didn't want to be there. He kind of knew it wasn't going to be a good day."

Prescott was not killed instantly by the bullet, but rather was taken to a nearby hospital where he died. The four officers who opened fire on Jones have reportedly been placed on temporary administrative leave, although it's not yet known which one fired the bullet that killed Prescott.

Salazar, for his part, has characterized his officers opening fire at the trailer park as "a tragic accident that led to the death of this young man." Prescott's family has launched a GoFundMe page to help cover the costs of his funeral. As of the time of this writing, it's just cleared its total goal of $12,000.