Yeezy wants to be in the room where it happens. Kanye West announced he's running for president in 2020, tweeting out the news on July 4. We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future," he wrote. "I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION." Bustle reached out for a representative for West, as well as representatives for his wife Kim Kardashian, for comment, but did not receive any immediate responses.

West may have launched his campaign just this afternoon, but he already has one famous supporter: Elon Musk. The Tesla giant responded to the rapper's tweet minutes after it was posted, writing, "You have my full support!" Musk aside, the announcement has taken many by surprise. After all, West is busy running fashion and music empires. He just announced a partnership line with GAP to come in 2021 and released a new song with Travis Scott, "Wash Us In The Blood." It's also somewhat shocking given his vocal support of Donald Trump, who is currently running for re-election. In fact, just a few months ago, West implied that he would be voting for Trump in 2020, saying in an interview with GQ that he would be voting in the upcoming election, adding, "And we know who I'm voting on."

Of course, West has frequently teased a potential run for president. Most recently, in November of 2019, he floated the idea of running in 2024. Speaking at Fast Company's Innovation Festival, via the AP, he told the crowd of building his Yeezy brand, "When I run for president in 2024, we would've created so many jobs that I'm not going to run, I'm going to walk."

Granted, as fans have learned over the years, it's good to take any major announcement from Kanye West with a grain of salt. And fans are doing just that by turning West's supposed presidential bid into a meme — covering everything from the current apocalypse to the rapper's own music videos.

What a time to be alive.