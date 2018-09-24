One of Chicago's most popular exports returned home to surprise baseball fans in a crosstown game. On Sunday, Kanye West and Saint threw the Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs game's first pitch, and fans ate up the sweet display of affection between the rapper and his two-year-old son.

West strolled onto the pitcher's mound with his son perched on his shoulders as his 2007 hit "Homecoming" played across the stadium. Saint stole the show though, throwing the ball while the two were supposed to pose for photos.

The video of West's appearance came from the NBC Sports Chicago Twitter account, whose social media handler couldn't hold back the excitement. Under the video, the caption read: "OKAY @kanyewest JUST CAME OUT TO “HOMECOMING” AND THREW THE FIRST PITCH AT #CROSSTOWN!"

West also tweeted out a picture of the two the same day, with his arms around his son as the toddler lobs the ball toward the catcher. Alongside the picture, West simply wrote, "happy Sunday."

West and his love affair with his hometown has been documented since his appearance in the rap scene. The song he walked out to is an homage to the Windy City (part of the the lyrics read "Every interview I'm representing you, making you proud ... If you don't know by now, I'm talking 'bout Chi-Town"). West has also joined an effort to restore a shuttered comedy theater in Chicago's South Shore, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. And finally the clearest giveaway is his youngest daughter's name: Chicago. She was born in early 2018.

