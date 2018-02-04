In September, a rumor that Kylie Jenner was pregnant with her first child surfaced. The Life of Kylie star, who has been candid on social media in the past, chose not to publicly confirm the news. It was finally revealed on Feb. 4 that Kylie was not only pregnant, but had also given birth to a healthy baby girl three days prior, on Feb. 1. In a heartwarming post on her Twitter, Kylie revealed the news, prompting the Kardashian family to congratulation Kylie on the pregnancy and ensuing happy news. Unsurprisingly, Kylie's mother Kris Jenner was the first to share her reaction to the news, albeit in a subtle, sweet way: Kris immediately liked both of Kylie's announcement posts on Instagram, in which Kylie announced the birth of her daughter and shared a special video documenting the past nine months of her life.

In the months leading up to this news, there have been plenty of speculation and reports about the star's status. Jenner ultimately kept out of the spotlight, and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family didn't make an official comment until now. The reason for this, Kylie detailed in her statement, was because she wanted to ensure her pregnancy was as peaceful and healthy as possible.

In the minutes that followed, Kylie's sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner both tweeted messages of support and love to Kylie:

Khloé Kardashian, who is also expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, posted a sweet Twitter response of her own:

Kris also tweeted a statement of congratulations in addition to liking Kylie's social media announcements:

In September, multiple sources confirmed to People magazine that the star was expecting a baby with Travis Scott. The rapper reportedly told close friends the news as early as July, and sources also confirmed to the publication that Kylie would be due in February (which, given Kylie eventually gave birth on Feb. 1, proved to be true). Kylie maintained a low-profile in the months after the pregnancy rumors began, although she may have dropped hints on social media. In early November, some fans thought the star was preparing for a gender reveal when she started sharing pics of her pink manicure and jewelry on Snapchat. She also posted a picture of three phone cases — two pink, one blue — in October, which some thought represented the three Kardashian-Jenner babies on the way. It's still unclear if either of these posts were significant.

In early November, the star reportedly held a low-key baby shower at her home in Hidden Hills. The star didn't post pictures of the event to social media, but People reported that it was a pajama party attended only by close friends and family.

Kim confirmed earlier this year that she welcomed her third child with Kanye West, Chicago, via surrogate, and Khloé is pregnant with her first child with her boyfriend, Thompson. The Kardashian-Jenner crew is growing rapidly, and while Kylie didn't confirm she was expecting for a long time, there were hints that their family was excited to welcome a new member.

The closest the Kardashians came to confirming the pregnancy before now was in the holiday episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, where Kris Jenner's comments about her daughters seemed to suggest the pregnancy news was true. In the episode, the family gathered around the dinner table and shared what they were most thankful for. "I’m thankful for my mom, because I don’t know what I would do without you," Kylie shared on the episode. "You’re, like, my favorite person on the planet. You really are. I hold you in high regard.”

Kris seemed overwhelmed by the comment, and her response was very suspicious. “I used to pray that one of you guys would have a baby and now it’s like a faucet that we turned on that won’t turn off," she said, potentially addressing the fact that Kylie and/or Khloé were not also expecting children. “The fact that I have all these grandchildren, it’s been the most amazing journey to watch your kids because it’s truly the meaning of just life." Kris could have been talking about Kim, as at that time she had confirmed she was expecting a third child. However, given the latest news, it's now clear that her message was intended for Kylie, as well.

It turns out the Kardashian-Jenner family have been dropping hints for months, and the pregnancy announcement is long overdue. It's an exciting time for Kylie, and from their social media activity, it's clear that the whole family is looking forward to having another baby to attend Kardashian-Jenner playdates.