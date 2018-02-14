With the 2018 Winter Olympics now well underway, figure skating enthusiasts and ordinary media consumers alike are buzzing about Karen Chen, the 18-year-old California native taking the ice rink by storm during this year's games. But Karen Chen's Snapchat name isn't the most accessible way to catch a behind-the-scenes glimpse at a day in the life of the young athlete. Because — much to the delight of inquiring Olympics fans across the world — while Chen's official Snapchat name remains under wraps (if it even exists), the figure skating savant helms two active social media accounts through which she keeps fans in the loop about her personal life.

In lieu of a commanding Snapchat presence, Olympics fans everywhere can temporarily tap into Chen's daily thoughts, musings, and ventures via her Twitter and/or Instagram accounts. In The OC Register's Feb. 4 profile of Chen (prior to the commencement of this year's Olympic games), her social media account information is displayed front-and-center. And, for those who've yet to experience the remarkably wise-beyond-her-years sweetness that is Chen's social media presence, the details are as follows: on Twitter, she's @Karebearsk8; on Instagram, simply karebearsk8.

"Care Bear" (or, alternatively, "Kare Bear"), Chen explained in a Jan. 12 Instagram post, has been a lifelong nickname — one she begrudgingly accepted, and now has learned to embrace.

Accompanying an adorable photo of Chen posing alongside an electric-blue, stuffed animal Care Bear (Chen's skates also make an appearance, of course), the young Olympian wrote, "A nickname I had low key despised and now I high key embrace.. Feel free to comment and share your nickname(s) below!" Chen's rapidly burgeoning digital presence currently touts 59.2K followers on Instagram, and an additional 12K on Twitter.

And, for anyone who's yet to give Chen a "follow" on social media, that decision is probably worth reconsidering. While the Team USA skater hasn't yet clocked in two decades as a human being on this planet, Chen's life is probably more exciting than that of most people several times her age. The 18-year-old figure skater, who originally hails from Fremont, California, has been catapulted into the limelight recently since her bronze medal win at the 2018 U.S. Figure Skating Championships earlier this year earned her a coveted spot on Team USA's Olympic roster. And, since beginning her Olympic tour de force at this year's Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, hordes of adoring fans have showed up to Chen's social media accounts in droves to keep up-to-date on the athlete's Olympic journey.

For the past few weeks, at least, Chen's Instagram account has largely served as a digitized scrapbook of sorts, one that has allowed her to share a sizable chunk of her Olympic experience with fans on social media. Interspersed between a seemingly unending series of professional-grade photos capturing Chen's unbelievable figure-skating prowess (seriously, who knew human bodies could bend that way?), her Instagram account also features a handful of endearing snapshots that see an overjoyed young woman, proud to have achieved a hard-earned, lifelong dream.

In an Instagram post Feb. 5, Chen expressed her sincerest gratitudes to the universe for the opportunity to live out her Olympic aspirations. And, naturally, she shared those gratitudes with her social media following. "Following my heart and truly looking forward to enjoying every single second of this once in a lifetime experience that I've only been able to live in my hopes and dreams so far," Chen wrote, captioning a sweet photo of herself looking particularly giddy while posted up in the Departures terminal at LAX.

If Chen's subsequent Olympic-themed Instagram posts are any indication, it seems the superstar athlete is doing just that. And lucky for Team USA, in addition to enjoying her run at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games, Chen is also doing her part to kick some metaphorical butt on the ice rink.